Mildred Maye, second child of Rhett D. Jones and Myrtle Thompson Jones, was born on June 7, 1911 in the territory of Roll, Oklahoma. She departed this life on January 15, 2019. Interment will be in Strong City Cemetery beside her beloved husband who preceded her in death in 1988.

Maye attended grammar school at Wildhorse and Breezy Meadow and graduated from Strong City High School in 1930. After high school, she continued to live at home and help raise her six younger siblings. She lived at home until she married except for the year she and her brother, Tom, ran a cafe in Hammon, Oklahoma. She cooked and Tom did the remainder of the business. The depression took its toll on the business, and she returned home to help on the family farm.As a young girl, Maye joined the Magnolia Baptist Church at Breezy Meadow and was baptized in Lester McClellan’s pond. After her marriage, she joined the Methodist Church at Cheyenne where she was a member as long as she lived.

It was while she was in high school at Strong City that she met Robert Cogburn. Maye was a pretty young lady, but she had few beaus because after meeting Robert she was not interested in anyone else. To quote her at 104 years, ” who wants to drive a pickup after they have had a Cadillac?”. She was smitten from the start, but they waited seven long years to marry because of the depression. During that time, they endured depression and dust bowl while waiting for the depression to pass to get married because each one felt a responsibility to family and to become financially independent themselves. They married in 1936 and lived with, and took care of, Robert’s ageing parents for ten years. Afterwards they moved onto their own farm immediately north of the Cogburn family home.

Maye was very creative, and her hobby was sewing and creating pretty clothes for family and friends. She was a member of Home Demonstration Clubs- -first Herring Home Makers Club, later Square Top Home Demonstration Club and later to Strong City Quilting Club where she held various offices in each club. Maye was an excellent home maker, and she also found time to work outside the home. She helped in Krows Grocery, The Flower Shop, and Betty’s Hobby Shop at Cheyenne over a period of years. She quit the hobby shop to join her brother, Hoover, in building a new house- -her dream house. This beautiful home furnished many family celebrations–fortieth wedding celebration, fiftieth wedding celebrations and several family birthday and holiday celebrations. She loved to play cards— any kind of cards; she carried a deck of cards in her purse and never missed a chance to pull out her deck to play whatever game anyone wanted to play. She loved to win, but she was a good sport and had an infectious laugh that made her opponents enjoy the game with her. No one enjoyed the game more than Maye! An important day in her life was April 19, 2012, when at one hundred plus years, she was celebrated as Queen of the Old Settlers’ Reunion at Cheyenne; she rode in the parade in a gold colored Cadillac convertible with two of her grandsons in attendance. Roger Mills County Royalty! No queen was more regal!

Maye was very active all of her life until she had knee surgery at the age of 97. The surgery was not completely successful, and it left her unable to care for herself; therefore, she was moved to Retirement Home at Elk City where she spent the remainder of her days.

Maye and Robert had one child, Robert Alpheus Cogburn, Jr. Bobby married Shirley Bright, and they gave Maye and Robert three grandchildren, who are the delight of the grandparents’ lives — Robby, Becky, and Leroy. Maye has been a model grandmother in that she has helped care for the grandchildren, baby sat for them, sewed for them, and fussed over them like only a grandmother could! Brittany, daughter of Robby is her first great-grandchild, and she received the same loving care. Recently, Leroy and Ashley gave her two more great grandchildren– Ainsley and Avery.

She is survived by her son, Bob, and wife, Shirley; three grandchildren, Rob, Becky, and Leroy; three great grandchildren- Brittany, Ainsley, and Avery; a sister, Alice Shay; and a host of other relatives and friends. In the century that she lived, she witnessed many changes in the world: automobiles, airplanes, electricity, radios, televisions, computers, etc. things which changed from novel creations to everyday necessities. She witnessed the splitting of the atom to furnish nuclear energy, and she saw man conquer space by placing a man on the moon. All of her life, she stayed up-todate on all the changes taking place in the world. However, her arthritis prevented her from managing a computer, yet she was interested in Facebook and enjoyed the jokes etc. She never lost interest in all that was going on in the world around her. Her mind has always been sharp and alert and her logic sound—she accumulated a century of wisdom and dispensed it freely.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice. Hospice was very special to Maye, and she especially cherished the help and consideration Cheryl gave her. She also enjoyed David, who came to see her often and sang. Her favorite was “Life is like a mountain Railroad” The Bible says: Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor.

Maye wrote her own obituary with the help of her sister Alice, over four years ago..