Michael Carl Dean was born November 20, 1951 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Carl Albert Dean Jr. and Monica Sue Trent Dean. “Mike” went to be with his Heavenly Father July 14, 2019, after a valent fight with Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Mike graduated from Hammon High School in 1970. He attended Oklahoma State University (GO POKES!!) and Southwestern Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1974 receiving a BA degree in Accounting and Computer Science.

Upon graduation, Mike began his career with the Farm Credit System and accepted a position with the Production Credit Association of Woodward in August of 1974. He became president of both the Woodward and Clinton PCA in 1982 and was asked to head a Special Assets Group to assist in the restructuring of distressed farmers and ranchers. This team was able to help a large number of operators to keep their family farms together.

Mike was involved in farming and ranching while working part time for Legacy Bank of Hammon. He began a new career in the brokerage business with Dean Witter Reynolds and later with Edward Jones, which he retired from in 2009 in order to help run the Dean Family Ranch after his father’s passing. Mike was married to Connie Jo Bray in September 1974. They were the parents of Bradley Carl Dean and Bryan Michael Dean. In March of 2000 Mike married the love of his life Kelly Broxson Baker and her three beautiful daughters; Sarah Paige, Katie Elizabeth and Kimberly Anne.

Throughout their life together Mike and Kelly enjoyed traveling to many different countries around the world, spending time at the lake and taking motorcycle trips on his Harley with friends and family. Mike loved to serve his Lord and had a positive impact on many people through playing music, serving on Emmaus Walks and going on mission trips to Mexico. Later in life one of Mike’s greatest loves was being able to spend as much time as he could with his grandbabies. Those closest to him would say Mike was a loving, gentle, and patient man.

Larry Masoner will officiate Dolan Ivey will assist. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Mike is survived by his wife Kelly, two sons Brad and wife Jenny of Edmond and Bryan and wife Jessica of Oklahoma City. Three daughters, Sarah and husband Micheal Elliott, Katie and husband Brandon James and Kimberly and husband Clay Ivey all of Hammon. Two sisters; Theresa and husband Fred Smith of Yukon and Tonda and husband Greg Duncan of Goodland, Kansas. Twelve loving grandkids, seven nieces, seven nephews, fifteen first cousins, family and extended family and many friends.

Memorials can be made to the Red Star Cemetery or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the A.G. Creach Memorial Auditorium, Hammon, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma. Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin- duggerfuneralhome.com.