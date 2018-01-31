Melvin Ray Wessels

A memorial will be held at a later date. Melvin Ray Wessels was born to Anton “Tony” and Orial Pearl (Smith) Wessels on May 20, 1941 in Franklin, NE. Attending school in Franklin then moving to Grand Island where he met and married Linda Muhlbach, which four children were blessed to this union.

As a young man he started a career in construction in Grand Island. Working at Chief Industries. Later he moved to Lexington and Elwood, NE (Johnson’s Lake) owning and operating his own boat shop and marina. Then moving to New Mexico with his own construction business. Meeting his wife, Nancy in Silver City, NM. Following opportunities in Oklahoma with the Oil Field, he made his home for the last 20 years in Cheyenne, OK. Here, he and Nancy have enjoyed making many special friends. Mel had many interests during his lifetime, including motorcycle racing, sprint car racing, team roping and dabbling in show cars. He was known for his meticulous backhoe work in the oil fields.

Mel is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Gale (Patton) Wessels. His children, Deborah (Cody) Quick, Teresa Crawford, Kimberly (Darcy) Greenough and Kasey (Janna) Wessels, all of Aurora, NE. One brother, Harry Wessels of Aurora, NE. Fourteen Grandchildren, Kristopher (Amanda) Willcock, Eric Willcock and Christopher Larson, Brett (Jenna) Quick, Kellen Quick, Jarid Crawford and Emily Lemburg, Justin (Kristina) Crawford, Lana (Erik) Macias, Mitchell Musquiz, Jacob Jakubowski, Levi Jakubowski, Brandon (Caroline) Perry, Chase (Mikayla) Perry, Kinzie Perry and Adam Zlomke, Kolby Wessels. 10 Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Harold Wessels, Sisters Lorma Janzzen, Mabel Rhubottom, Barbara June Sanford.