Mary Rebecca (Becky) Buster died early Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Oklahoma City. Becky, known professionally as Mary R. Baker, M.D., was born in Washington, D.C., in 1938. She graduated from Madison College with a bachelor of science degree, then earned her medical doctorate from West Virginia University. She did her residency at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD, followed by a two-year post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Anesthesiology, University of Maryland, Baltimore. In addition to teaching at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine, Becky practiced anesthesiology at Mercy Medical Center, Integris Baptist Hospital and Great Plains Medical Center, Elk City. After marrying Dr. Frank K. Buster of Cheyenne, OK, Becky became an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She spent some free time photographing wildlife at home on Lake Aluma and scenery around Cheyenne. Her subjects also included people, places, and unique settings in many parts of Europe. Becky enjoyed volunteering at the Augusta Metcalfe Museum in Durham, OK. Becky believed the museum gift shop should promote contemporary artists and studied museum gift shop management, applying what she learned at the museum.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Buster; her parents, Luther and Ruby McConnell; her first husband, Dr. Louis Baker; brother-in-law Commander Lee Bohning; niece Amanda Bohning; and nephew Larry Buster.

Becky is survived by her sister Patricia Bohning, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved friend Becky Seay. Visitation will be held at Rose Chapel in Cheyenne 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Becky will be remembered with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at First United Methodist Church, Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frank K. Buster Science Scholarship Fund, Cheyenne, OK, or the American Alzheimer’s Association. The family wishes to thank Heaven House, LLC, Joanne and her staff for the loving care Becky received.