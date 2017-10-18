Mary Lou Barnard

Mary Lou (Ferrell) Barnard was the first-born child of Felix Ferrell and Juanita (Fawver) Ferrell on October 13, 1946, at their home east of Rhea, Oklahoma. Mary Lou grew up on the family farm near Rhea. She grew up attending the Leedey Church of Christ where she was baptized in her teens. She was baptized one Sunday evening when her parents were not in attendance. She attended school in Leedey where she graduated in 1964.

On November 4, 1964, she married Eddie Barnard in her childhood home near Rhea. Two children were born to this union; Monica Dawn & Jackie Charlene. During their marriage they lived in Clinton, Bessie, Leedey, Follett, and Aledo before moving back to Leedey for good in 1970. In the late 90’s friends had a big work day to help finish the remodeling of their current home south of town.

She worked as a beautician early in her marriage. She retired from the profession she loved when she was diagnosed with arthritis in the early 70’s. Mary Lou helped Eddie with farm work. She was especially fond of helping with the cattle and riding her horses. She had a special gift that couldn’t be learned or taught when it came to training and riding horses. She trained more great barrel horses than could be counted. Mary Lou, Eddie, their two kids, and all 9 grandkids were fortunate enough to get to ride horses she helped train.

In high school, Mary Lou played basketball on a state qualifying team for the Leedey Bison. She loved to watch her kids and eventually her grandkids wear the green and white, even when it was baseball. She was an accomplished seamstress. She made clothes for all of her family until her health would no longer allow it. She then started making quilts. Her all-time favorite pastime was riding her horses. She spent countless hours in the arena trying to pass her knowledge down to the kids and grandkids. She truly loved watching all kids compete, especially when they were riding one of her horses!

Mary Lou passed away in her home on October 15, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Anna Lee Ferrell and brother in-law, Lyle Barnard.

Cherishing the memories are husband, Eddie of the home, daughter Monica Collins and husband Mark of Leedey, daughter Jackie Price & Vic Perrin of Leedey, grandchildren Erin Price & Todd Fason, Elli & Ty Batie, Ethan Price, Ean Price, Tyler Price, Jake Price, Bailey Price, Baili Collins & Quincy Collins. Her sister Marilyn Moseley & husband Ronny. Sister in-law Judy Barnard as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. Services were held Tuesday October 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Leedey High School Auditorium with burial following at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey