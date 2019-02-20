Frances C. Davis Cook Clay was born March 29, 1933 to Buddy and Rudene Davis at home near Davidson, Oklahoma.

Frances went home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 14, 2019 in Van Alstyne, Texas. Her life was full, well lived and spent surrounded by loving family and friends.

Frances married JD Cook on December 24, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico. They were blessed with two beautiful children and settled in Tatum, New Mexico. JD passed away in 1978. She married Russell Clay February 23, 1980 and moved to Reydon, Oklahoma. She spent the next 35 years as a ranch wife. She was an inspiration to many, a rock to most, and spent her life in service to God. Frances was an integral part of the Reydon Church of Christ and a frequent substitute teacher at Reydon schools. Frances enjoyed sewing, crafting, quilting, and embroidery. Above all else, she enjoyed and loved Jesus and her family. Over the last four years, she moved to Amarillo and then to Trenton, Texas to be closer to her kids and grands and truly graced their respective households.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Rudene Davis; siblings, Louis Davis and Bobbie Brown; husbands, JD Cook and Russell Clay; and adored daughter and son-in-law, Judie and Jerry Blackwell.

Frances leaves behind siblings, Cledith Ned Burrell of Wheeler, TX, Martha Salem of Milbrae, CA, Curtis “Peanut” Davis and wife Renny of Shamrock, TX; her sister-in-law and sister by choice, Mary Stephens of Weatherford, OK; her son, Jerry Don Cook and wife Linda of Trenton; her grandchildren, Danielle Devenney and husband, Joey of Amarillo, TX, Kimberly Cook of Trenton, TX. and David Cook and wife Angela of Mineral Wells, TX; 11 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

The hole left in our lives on her passing is immense and raw, but we are comforted by I Thessalonians 4:13-14. We must mourn our loss, but rejoice that she is in the presence of our Lord and reunited with departed loved ones. We will see her again.

Frances Clay will be laid to rest at 2:00 P.M. (Mountain Standard Time) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, New Mexico. If you wish to donate in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 Center Street, Sherman, Texas 75090 or your preferred church or charity. Acknowledgements may be sent to Jerry Don Cook, 858 County Road 4605, Trenton, Texas 75490.

