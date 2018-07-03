Mark Lovell

Mark Alan Lovell was born March 29, 1956 in Dalhart, Texas to William “Jack” and Louise C. “Bunny” (Bruhn) Lovell. He passed away July 1, 2018 at his home in Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 62 years, 3 months and 2 days.

Mark grew up in Dalhart, Texas where he graduated from high School in 1974. He graduated from Amarillo College with a degree in applied sciences. Mark began working in the oilfield as a driller and later for the City of Amarillo. He was married to Gail Beals on March 31, 1995 in Austin, Texas. They moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma where they began the Cheyenne Self Storage. He loved working on collector cars, riding his motorcycle, drag racing and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Gail, of the home, 1 daughter Cayla Jo Stevens and husband, Bryan, of Sharon, Oklahoma, 2 grandchildren, Brynner and Carrigan; 2 brothers, Craig Lovell and wife, Terrie, Colorado Spring, Colorado and Kevin Lovell and wife, Marika, El Paso, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for will be held at Silent Home Cemetery on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Terry Beals. Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne, Oklahoma.