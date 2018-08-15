1927 ~ 2018 Marjorie Ilene (Caldwell) Bell, daughter of Mitchell Mc- Coy Caldwell and Susie (Young) Caldwell was born March 8, 1927 at Ulysses, Ks. She passed from this life August 7, 2018 at the age of 91 years while residing at the Vici Nursing Home.

Her childhood and school years were spent at Ulysses, Ks. Following graduation she attended business school at Colorado Springs, Co. Marjorie was united in marriage to Vern Adelbert Bell in Dodge City, Ks. on January 14, 1946. One daughter, Krista Sue, blessed their home.

A housewife and mother, Marjorie enjoyed her role of being a homemaker, she also spent time tending her garden and flowers and doing needlework.

She was baptized at the age of 12 and was a member of the Church of Christ in Waynoka, Ok. where she helped with Bible school and was frequently called upon to sing at funerals.

Her interests included collecting ceramic chickens, reading her Bible and being a member of the Red Hat Society. Her weekly beauty shop appointment was a top priority. Grandma Marjorie was a title she held dear and keeping her grandsons was always a special time for her. Marjorie was a people watcher and enjoyed visiting, she will be remembered for greeting people with the phrase “hello love”. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vern and two brothers, Robert and Pat. Cherishing her memory is her daughter, Krista and husband, Dale Boren, Sr. of Camargo, Ok. Her grandsons, Dale Boren, Jr. and wife Christa and Travis Boren and wife Jennifer all of Leedey, Ok. Five great grandchildren, Aidyn, Hudsyn, Holdyn, Adlee and Audree Boren, other relatives and numerous friends.

Private family services were held Saturday August 11, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Shaw Funeral Home, Vici, Oklahoma with burial following at the Camargo Cemetery, Camargo, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net.