1935 ~ 2018 Margaret “Jolene” Currier, 83-year-old resident of Leedey, OK, passed from this life on October 14, 2018, at her home. Jolene was born on February 9, 1935, to Warren “Debs” and Ruby (Woodall) Gamble in Phoenix, AZ. She grew up the majority of her life on her parent’s farm in the Red Star Community and attended schools at Three Corners, Leedey, and Jabbock Bible School in Thomas.

On February 9, 1952, Jolene married Ernest Henry Currier at the Red Star Church parsonage. To this union four children were born, Erna Jean, Roberta Gail, Cheryl Lynn, and Bryan Keith. For the early years of their marriage, Jolene and Ernest made their home at what was called the “Burn’s Place” in Roger Mills County then moved to Blythe, CA, for three years before moving back to Roger Mills County to the family farm were all the children were raised.

During Jolene’s life, she had many job titles, the most important, of course, was devoted wife and loving mother. She was always eager to help out anywhere she was needed in the Leedey and Red Star communities. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, singing with the RC Quartet, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She gave her life to the Lord and was baptized at the Red Star Brethren in Christ Church in 1947 and later became a member of the First Baptist Church of Leedey, OK.

Jolene was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, parents Debs and Ruby Gamble, her in laws, Claude and Emma Currier and Brother-in-Law, L. R. Holley.

She is survived by her three daughters, Erna Jean Pickerel and husband Robert of Tulsa, OK, Roberta Currier Morgan of Elk City, OK, Cheryl Hartley and husband Roy of Reydon, OK; one son, Bryan Currier and wife Kim of Leedey, OK; two brothers Delbert Gamble and wife Linda of Elk City, OK and Kenneth Gamble and wife Deanna of Leedey, OK; one sister Wanda Holley of Shattuck, OK; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Fire & Ambulance in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Wednesday October 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, Oklahoma with burial following at Red Star Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at www.shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey