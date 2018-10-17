Mable Ruth Myers Sadler was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the age of 87 years, 11 months.

Mable was born on Oct. 27, 1930, to Howard Lee and Maude (Cole) Myers at their home near Rush Creek in Roger Mills County. She attended school at Midway School and attended Reydon High School where she was a star basketball player. On April 22, 1948, she married her soulmate, Daniel Sadler, Jr. During their 68 year – 11-month marriage, she was a devoted wife, mother, and MeeMee. Her greatest joy in life was her husband and family.

Their life together took them to Crawford, OK, Rockford, IL, Pampa, TX, Stratford, TX, and Cheyenne, OK. After retirement they moved to Elk City and became part of the family at Elkwood Assisted Living Center.

They raised four children and enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing, and traveling across the United States. She helped create many wonderful family memories and birthday and holiday gatherings at their home in Cheyenne and their lake house at Foss Lake. Eating MeeMee’s delicious food was a highlight of those gatherings.

While living in Stratford, TX, Mable accepted Jesus into her heart and was baptized. Faith became an important part of her life. She instilled those Christian values into her children along with honesty, hard work, and love of family. She will be lovingly remembered by family for her sense of humor, her belief that “cleanliness is next to Godliness,” and always shop for the bargain.

The children blessed to call her Mom are: Katherine Sadler Lindley and husband, Pascal, of Noble, OK, Sondra Sadler Allen and husband, Gary, of Elk City, OK, Dennis Sadler and wife, Kathy, of Cheyenne, OK, Betty Sadler Williams and husband, Gary, of Sayre, OK.

She was a beloved MeeMee to Pat Lindley, Kaci Lindley Murray, Shauna Sadler Chalfant, Christopher Sadler, Marka Sadler Atha, Tifaney Allen Wollert, Kayla Allen Bagheri, Shea Whitson, Cade Williams, and 22 great grandchildren.

Mable is survived her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ollie York; brother -in-law, Claude Sadler and wife, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Thelma Baker and Zelma Widener, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, her parents, a brother and a sister.

Family gatherings were highlights of her life. She was a part of the cornerstone of a family that she was extremely proud of and who will greatly miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cheyenne Education Foundation or Roger Mills Historical Society.

Services will be held Thursday, October 18th, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Cheyenne Church of Christ with burial at Silent Home Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Whinery Funeral Service, Elk City and on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. The family will receive guests Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Visitation will also be Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com.