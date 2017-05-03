Lyle Ashley Barnard

Lyle Ashley Barnard was born on January 8, 1949 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Earl Ashley Barnard and Ruth Evelyn (Buffaloe) Barnard.

He passed away on April 26, 2017 in his home in Leedey, Oklahoma. He married Judy Marie Fonville and became the dad to Dana, John and Susan in 1983. He was baptized by his son John in 1997. He married Judy Morgan Sanderson on November 8, 2006. He loved to rope, square dance, hunt, leatherwork and play with his grandkids. He was a proud supporter of the Leedey Emergency Medical Services and a volunteer EMT. He loved this community and wanted to help others whenever he could. He also loved children and was fondly known as “Uncle Lyle” to many young cowboys and cowgirls. He served on and was active with the Leedey Roping Club for 20 plus years. Roping and riding were his passions. He greatly enjoyed team roping with his brother Eddie Barnard. He owned Lone Cedar Ice business with his brother Eddie and he owned a Colorado Peach business. He attended school in California until 1959 when the family moved to Leedey. He graduated from Leedey High school in 1967 and attended Oklahoma State University. His favorite color was blue and his favorite song was Fraulein.

Those preceding him in death include parents Ashley and Ruth Barnard, one infant brother Darryl Keith Barnard.

He is survived by his wife Judy Morgan Barnard, brother Eddie Barnard and wife Mary Lou, children Dana and husband Aaron, John and wife Kelly, Susan and husband Chris. His 10 grandchildren: Katherine, Jolie, Luther, Austin, Wyatt, Jocelyn, Dakota, Michael, Aaron and Jonathan. His nieces Monica and husband Mark Collins, and Jackie Price and Vic Perrin, as well as numerous great nieces/nephews and cousins.

His favorite thing to say, “It’ll get different.”

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 38, Leedey, OK 73654 in care of Bank of the West ~ Leedey. Services were held Saturday April 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, OK with burial following at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home Leedey