Lura Mae Chisum

Lura Mae Chisum, 88, died at her home on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Born on July 18, 1928 in Reydon, Oklahoma, she grew up in western Oklahoma and married Finis Lavell Chisum in Mangum, Oklahoma after his Naval service during World War II.

They traveled extensively due to Lavell’s employment – to Alabama, Alaska, Claremore, Oklahoma and finally to settle in McAlester, Oklahoma.

Lura Mae was a homemaker, a loving wife and raised four boys. She never knew a stranger. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crocheting. She was known for her quilting skills and she gifted many people with her handmade quilts that were works of art.

She is survived by her husband Lavell Chisum of the home, son Tony Chisum and wife, Chris, Oolagah; Tommy Chisum of McAlester; Todd Chisum and wife, Julie of Claremore, and Travis Chisum; grandchild Patricia McClish. Also great-grandchildren Haili, Paris, and Jaden McClish and Tony James Chisum; brother Dale Habeck of California; as well as many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Pauline McNeil and Thelma Lancaster and brothers, Bernie Habeck and Earl Habeck. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at the Community Building in Reydon. Immediately after the service a lunch will be held at the Senior Citizens Center in Reydon