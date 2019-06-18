Lucas Dewayne Green was born September 15, 1982 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Shelley Blankenship and Murl Dewayne Green. He passed away June 11, 2019 at Canadian, Texas at the age of 36 years, 8 months and 27 days.

Lucas grew up in the Cheyenne area where he attended school graduating in 2000. After graduation he began working in the oil field on drilling and work over rigs. In 2004 Lucas found employment with T&W Tire in Elk City where he started in the shop and worked his way up to running the service truck. Lucas was a loving son and grandson, but his passion in life was being a father to his daughter Eva. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis and Fox Blankenship and Murl and Dorthy Green; his aunt, Terry Beavin; uncle, Johnny Robinson.

He is survived by his daughter, Eva Green Sayre, OK; mother, Shelley Blankenship, Elk City, OK; father, Wayne Green and wife, Paula, Cheyenne, OK; 1 sister, Daisy Green, Elk City, OK; 1 brother, Michael Green, Cheyenne, OK; 3 nieces, Katie Green, Olivia Lucas and Destiny Green; 3 nephews, Austin Thornton, Adrian Thornton and Avery Green and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial fund to help pay for funeral expenses for Lucas has been set up at Security State Bank in Cheyenne, OK. Contributions may be made out to “Lucas Green Memorial Fund” and sent to Security State Bank 402 East Broadway Street, Cheyenne, OK 73628.

Services will be held Thursday June 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Cheyenne First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne and condolences can be left online at www.whineryfs.com