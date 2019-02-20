Loyd Hooper, 84, of Wichita Falls, Texas went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Loyd was born in Buckeye, Arizona, January 18th, 1935 to Noel Cruse and Anna Lee (Vandagriff) Hooper.

He graduated Reydon High School in Reydon, Oklahoa in 1953 and played a variety of sports throughout his school years. Loyd went to work for the Rock Island Railroad following high school graduation. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as a tank commander. Loyd returned to the states to work for the railroad, retiring after 48 years as an engineer with Burlington Northern Santa Fe. During this time, he also completed his bachelor and master’s degree from West Texas A&M University.

Loyd was married to Lana Fristoe in 1965 and their son Lance was born in 1968. He married Homer Ann Vaughn in 1975 and in this union had two daughters, Lark and Anna-Katriece ‘Katy’ Hooper. Loyd and his daughters were very involved in his lifelong passion of the sport of soccer, both coaching and playing. His favorite pastime was watching golf and soccer. Later in life, Loyd and his companion Mary journeyed through the years traveling and exploring the spoils of life. His first priority was his 9-year-old grandson Cruse. They enjoyed antiquing, golf, walks, and soccer together.

Loyd’s love of art blossomed in the 1970’s beginning at the Art Gallery and Frame Shop in Amarillo, Tx and continued for the remainder of his life. His paintings were shown regionally throughout the years in a variety of galleries and locations, and he continued this love in his hometown with the Wichita Falls Art Council and various organizations.

Loyd was preceded in death by his father, mother, step-father J.B. Parsons and two brothers Gary and Ricky Parsons. He is survived by his sisters Shirley Hooper Parsons of Wister, Ok; Sharon Janczyk of Dallas Tx; his son Lance Hooper of Amarillo, Tx; daughters Lark Hooper of New Braunfels, Tx and Katy Hooper of Bellingham, Wa; Ely Reynolds and grandson Cruse Reynolds of New Braunfels, Tx; companion Mary Guetersloh of Lubbock, Tx; nieces Jayne McKinley, Jeanne Douget, Kristi Janczyk , Alisha Parsons; nephews Micky Parsons, Chase Parsons, Cash Parsons, Randy Janczyk , and Chris Parsons; many great and great great nephews and nieces; cousins Roscoe Hooper, Sandra Box, Donna Fischer, Denise Danyce, and Diane Comer; and longtime family friends Tim and Ruth Reed.

The memorial service for family and friends in Wichita Falls, TX was held Monday, February 11, at 2 pm in the NorthLight Room at the Kemp Center for the Arts. A local memorial service at Cheyenne, OK will be announced at a later date.

The family requests memorials to P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic at PO Box 4669 Wichita Falls, Tx 76308.