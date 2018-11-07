Louis Ewing Sprowls, the fourth of six children, was born November 26, 1924 on the family farm east of Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Octavia Calvert and Roy Freemont Sprowls. Louis departed this life at home in Oklahoma City, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, November 2, 2018, 24 days before his 94th birthday.

Louis attended school at Square Top before graduating from Cheyenne High School in 1941. He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy as a radioman in the South Pacific. After his discharge he returned to Roger Mills County the same day that Lois Alice Beals returned from working in Arizona and they were married on June 5, 1946 in Cheyenne. To this union two children were born, Danny on August 15, 1947 and Dianne on March 25, 1950. Lois and Louis were baptized in 1953 in a lake east of Cheyenne and were long time members of the Cheyenne Church of Christ. They lived just east of Cheyenne where Louis farmed and ranched his whole life except for five years, 1955- 1960, when they lived in Lodi, California. They moved back to Cheyenne in 1960 to make their home. Lois passed away on December 14, 1994. Louis met and married Maxine Sutton on June 7, 1996 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and they mostly resided in Oklahoma City since then. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lois, and all his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine, and her son, Gary Sutton, Oklahoma City, He is also survived by 1 daughter, Dianne Savage, San Antonio, TX, 1 son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Pat Sprowls, Elk City, OK, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, BJ Sprowls; Elise, Corey and Michael Barrios; Megan, Matt, Alice and Nina Cogburn; Brock and Liam Savage; Brett Savage; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

As with most farmers, Louis could fix almost anything. He was a true handyman who loved to serve and stay busy. He never met a stranger and was never hesitant to express his opinion, particularly to his Grandchildren! He loved his Church, his family and friends; and loved to travel. Services will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 11:00 AM at the Cheyenne Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Cheyenne Cemetery before the funeral at 10:00 am. Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westview Boys Home in Hollis, OK or to the Cheyenne Church of Christ. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com