Loreta (Stoddard) Kauk, daughter of Boyd and Lola (Quattlebaum) Stoddard passed from this life May 24, 2019 at Corn, OK. at the age of 92 years. Loreta and her twin sister, Lorena, were born September 28, 1926 east of Leedey, OK. School days were spent in the Leedey Public School system and they graduated from Leedey High School in 1944. Following graduation Loreta obtained a teaching certificate by continuing her education with two years of college and she taught school for a short time. On December 1, 1946, Jimmie Kauk and Loreta were united in marriage at the home of her parents east of Leedey, OK. Three children, Donnie, Mickey and Pamela blessed this union.

Loreta was a full-time farmers wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Along with her duties of housewife and devotion to her home and family, she enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She also took great pride in caring for her red rose bushes. Loreta was baptized at a young age and attended the German Free Will Baptist Church at Butler, OK. where she served as treasurer for many years. After moving to Burns Flat, OK. she attended the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Lola Stoddard, her beloved husband, Jimmie, infant son, Donnie and her twin sister, Lorena Taylor. Her memory is cherished by her children, Mickey Kauk and wife Linda of Yukon, OK. and Pamela (Kauk) Delp of Burns Flat, OK.; her grandchildren, Ryan Kauk and wife Misty of Burns Flat, OK., Kara Smith and husband Dru of Purcell, OK. and step-grandsons, Lee Delp and wife Danelle of Lynxville, WI. and Joel Delp of Dill City, OK. Great grandchildren, Casen, Caden and Cruz Kauk, Creed Smith, Darcy and Jordan Delp. Her sisters, Oleta Bray of Leedey, OK. and Oneta Coleman of Clinton, OK., numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Fire & EMT or the Bruns Flat Fire & EMT in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Thursday May 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burns Flat, OK with burial at Shiloh Cemetery, Butler, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey