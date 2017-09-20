Lisa Gayle Brown

Lisa Gayle Brown was born March 9, 1967 in Virginia to Patricia Gayle and Steven Brown. She passed away September 13, 2017 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 50 years, 6 months and 4 days.

Lisa grew in up in Virginia and spent most of her childhood in the Lynchburg area. After graduating from Marshall Tucker High School, she lived in several different places including Michigan and Indiana until moving to Culver City, California. She attended and graduated from CSU-Domingez Hills with B.S. in Accounting. Lisa was very proud of the fact that Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed her diploma. She worked for various companies including Edelbrock and Samy’s Camera. Lisa met Tom Dufur while living in California and she later joined him in Cheyenne, Oklahoma in 2015 to make their home. Lisa enjoyed creating Shell Art and Watercolor painting. She loved caring for her furbabies and took great care of her family of 2 dogs and 4 cats. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her companion, Tom Dufur of Cheyenne, OK; a sister, Leah Decker of Glen Allen, VA; a nephew, Jacob Brown of Glen Allen, VA and host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service is pending.