Linda Lou (Mills) Kahoa of Cheyenne, OK, passed on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a woman of faith and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Linda had many interests and talents, which she shared generously with others. She loved singing, cooking, writing, gardening, traveling and collecting dolls. She especially enjoyed meeting new people and sharing her joy of life.

Linda was born to Edward Leroy and Susannie (Bowen) Mills in Springfield, MO on July 3, 1943. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the fall of 1949 in the fellowship of Bellview Baptist Church. She graduated from Central High School in Springfield in 1961 and attended Southwest Missouri State for several years. She lived in Oceanside, California, returned to Springfield, where her son Dennis was born, and then moved to St Edward, Nebraska where her daughter Rebecca was born and then to LaSal, Utah before moving back to Springfield again in 1972 where she worked as the editor of the Milking Shorthorn Journal. She was a member of Seminole Baptist Church and taught the Seekers class for the developmentally disabled. On July 15, 1978 she married G.M “Mike” Kahoa and moved with her children, Dennis and Rebecca, to Cheyenne, OK. Their son Erin was born in 1980. Linda served as Executive Secretary of the Oklahoma Shorthorn Association for several years, edited a 100-Year History of Cheyenne and Roger Mills County and was a member of the Cheyenne Platonic Club.

She was an active 4-H Leader and established the Roger Mills County Kahoa 4-H Citizenship Scholarship. She also served as a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Western Oklahoma.

She was a member of the Cheyenne First Baptist Church serving in the Sunday school ministry, the church’s TV and sound ministry and the choir. She was a member of Sweet Assurance, a ladies vocal ensemble from the church that sang God’s praises throughout Oklahoma, and a member of the Singing Church Women of Oklahoma, traveling with them on mission trips to Brazil, Hungary and Romania.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother, her brother-in-law Ray Forrester, two nieces and an infant child. She is survived by her son Dennis Gragert, his wife Jennifer and their two children Samuel and Lillian; her daughter Rebecca McKnight, her husband Mike and their daughters Crystal, Alicia and Jessica and sons Brett, Brantley and Bren; and her son Erin Kahoa, his wife Kate and their son Fitzwilliam.

The eldest of nine siblings, Linda is also survived by her sisters, brothers and their spouses: Janice and Melvin Williams, Rosa and Charlie Robbins, Rachel Forrester, Tim Mills and Victoria Koppel, Ed and Julia Mills, Mike Mills, Dan and Julie Mills and Brian and Patti Mills, as well as her aunt Frances Unruh and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 am at Seminole Baptist Temple, 4221 S National, Springfield, MO 65810. In lieu of flowers Linda wished donations be made to CASA of Western Oklahoma, PO Box 485, Weatherford, OK 73096; 580-774-9017.