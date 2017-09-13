Linda Kaye Clift Deen

We have lost a beloved mother, Linda Kaye Clift Deen. She went to be with Jesus on August 28, 2017. She was born to Lester and Molly Richards in Maude, Oklahoma on September 25, 1947.

Linda was a wonderful mother, wife, grandma and friend. She loved riding horses, listening to her Elvis and her many, many pictures of her family. She also loved her church family and listening to the word of God.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Deen of Manteca, CA and six children that she loved more than anything in this world: David Webb and wife Senaida of Fargo, OK, Danny Webb and wife Kelly of Farmington, NM, Lorrie Doneyson of Commac City, CO, Linda Wright of Cheyenne, OK, Shannon Leonard of Cheyenne, OK and Dale Clift Jr and wife Dawn of Noble, OK; grandchildren Kris Webb, April Webb, David Webb Jr, Skyler Webb, Kylie Webb, Sarah Eaves, Rachael Eaves, Rebekah Eaves, Samantha Doneyson, Buddy Doneyson, and Desaray Doneyson, Maria Wiley, Becky Wiley, Kim Wiley, Jacob Wright, Chris Wright, Ashley Leonard, Clayton Leonard, Trey Green, Steven Green and Paige Benda; seventeen great-grandchildren; and siblings Donna Ebers, Loetta Nadon, Leon and Randy Richards, and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sisters’ Elnora Bailey and Claira Wiley and brother, Vernon Richards.

We will forever love and miss you Mom and the way you loved your Lord and Savior and your family.