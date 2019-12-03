Leojeanne Craig, 94-year-old resident of Leedey, OK, passed from this life on November 30, 2019 in Elk City. Leojeanne was born May 28, 1925 to Leo Francis Sr. and Mable Bessie (White) Fegel in Trail, OK. Leojeanne grew up in Trail, OK where she attended grade school. She graduated from Leedey High School.

On January 4, 1944 Leojeanne married James Edgar Craig in Woodard, OK. They established their home in Trail, OK. To this union two children were born James Gary and Dixie Jean. Leojeanne worked as the Postmaster at the Leedey post office until she retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Leedey. Leojeanne was also a member of the Home Demonstration Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and traveling.

Leojeanne Craig is preceded in death by her husband James Craig, and her parents Leo Sr. and Mable Fegel.

She is survived by her children James Gary Craig and wife Diane of Elk City, OK and Dixie McHendry and husband Rockie of Nevada, TX.; grandchildren Shawn Craig and wife Jeana Craig of Elk City, OK, Shanon Bohanon of Elk City, OK, Darrin Craig of Hammon, OK, Malisa Raddatz and husband Phillip of Luther, OK, and Sam Hunt and wife Beth of Magnolia, TX; sister Pauline Felix and husband Joe of Ft Meyers, FL; brother L.F. Fegel and wife Sharon of Weatherford, OK; 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. Memorials may be made to the Leedey EMT Service or the First Baptist Church Women in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, OK with burial following at Trail Cemetery, Trail, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey.