Lela B. Cooprider

Lela B. Cooprider was born November 17, 1920 in Rankin, Oklahoma to C. M. and Josie (Patterson) Daugherty. She passed away January 28, 2018 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 97 years, 2 month and 11 days.

Lela grew up in the Dempsey Community and attended school at Sunny Point. She was married to Dave Cooprider on November 23, 1938 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma. They built their first house on the Daugherty homeplace and continued to live in the Dempsey community where they farmed and raised their family. Lela loved to quilt, sew and crochet and enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.

Lela was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, Dewey Daugherty, and sister, Geneva Fuchs.

She is survived by her son, Leon Cooprider and wife, Peggy, of Sayre, OK; 3 grandchildren, Ronnie Cooprider and wife, Charla, Gayla Gillie and husband, Willard, Sandy Winn and husband, Todd, all of Sayre, OK; 6 great grandchildren, Darla Rogers and husband, Brant, Tuff Powers and wife, Junita, Monica Bentley, Gabe Winn and wife, Kaitlyn, Kristin Stout and husband, Bryce, and Skyler Gillie; 9 great great grandchildren, her special nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, February 1, 2018, 2:00 PM at Rose Chapel with Billy Clabaugh officiating. Burial will be in the Dempsey Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service of Sayre.