Larry Dale Pennington was born May 7, 1946 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Iris Elsie (Turbyfill) and Percy Dale Pennington. He passed away January 7, 2019 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years and 8 months.

Larry grew up in Reydon, Oklahoma where he attended high school graduating in 1964. After graduation he furthered his education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in math and industrial arts education. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Pauline Fay (Widener) on August 20, 1965 at his parents in Reydon. After their marriage Larry taught one semester at Okarche, Oklahoma before he and Pauline moved back to Reydon where they started their dairy. After a 10- year stint as a dairyman Larry switched to farming and agriculture trucking along with raising cattle. Larry remained active and worked up until just recently. He was also a board member of the Farm Service Administration and was a volunteer fireman with the Reydon Fire Department. Larry enjoyed working on old cars, tractors and trucks, traveling on motorcycle rides with friends and playing dominos.

He is preceded in death by parents and one brother-in-law, Ken Heronema.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pauline, of the home; 2 sons, Neal Pennington and wife, Darla of Elk City, OK and Marty Pennington and wife, Stephanie, also of Elk City; 3 grandchildren, Summer, Max and Cooper Pennington, all of Elk City. Larry is also survived by 1 sister, Charlene Heronema, Reydon, OK; 1 brother, Don Pennington and wife, Nelda, Reydon, OK; 4 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Burrows, Hammon, OK, Sharon Hyland and husband, Bob, Ridgefield, WA, Elaine Wright and husband, Glen, Springfield OR and Toni Swartwood and husband, Bill, Elk City, OK; 2 brothers-in-law, Glenn Widener and wife, Sharon, Beecave, TX and Clifford Widener and wife, Crystal, Tuttle, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Reydon Community Building officiated by Lindy Sasser and assisted by Chuck Milner. Burial will be in the White Rose Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service – Cheyenne. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com