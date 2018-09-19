Kenneth Oliver “Ken” Leddy was born January 4, 1948 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Thelma (Walker) and Ollie Leddy. He passed away September 12, 2018 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 70 years, 8 months and 8 days.

Kenneth grew up in Sayre, Oklahoma where he graduated from high school in 1966. After graduation he furthered his education at Sayre Junior College. During this time he married Linda Marie (Baker) Leddy at Elk City, Oklahoma on June 27, 1967. Kenneth completed his associates degree and continued his education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he received his bachelors degree.

He accepted a teaching and coaching position at Sheridan Lake, Colorado until 1974 he and Linda moved back to Mountain Park, Oklahoma where he served as their principal and eventually became superintendent. In 1979 Kenneth accepted the superintendent position at Canute Public School. Throughout his 25 years of service, Kenneth’s forward thinking and vision he was able to expand the facilities including the gymnasium, library, art and media center, Ag farm and barn, girls softball complex, elementary gym and a junior high class room addition. In 2004 Kenneth retired and focused on his family, attending sporting events, cattle and farms. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Being community minded

Kenneth was instrumental in serving on the founding committee of the Foss Lake Adventure Program for children in conjunction with the Western Technology Center and was a member of the Sheridan Lions Club. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jarod Martindale.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; 4 daughters, Deena Martindale and husband, George, Elk City, OK, Debbie Walpole and husband, Judd, Clinton, OK, Denise Gerhold and husband, Bill, Elk City, OK and Deah Miller and husband, Dale, Union City, OK; 10 grandchildren, Paige Dearing and husband, Tanner, Brittanie Stroup and husband, Chris, Blake Martindale and wife, Ashley, Shelby Martindale and finance, Mark Benson, Tyler Martindale and wife, Amy, Austin Walpole, Mason Walpole, Kobe Gerhold, Daigen Miller and Dage Miller; 5 great grandchildren, Tiegan, Grayson, Ethan, Layden, Casen; 1 brotherin- law, Bobby Baker, Sayre, OK; 1 sister-in-law, Donna Baggs and husband, Jay and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 17, 2018, 10:00 AM at Whinery Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Brother Martin Brown. Burial will be at Sayre-Doxey Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www. whineryfs.com.