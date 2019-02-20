Kay Garver Danks, 71, passed away peacefully February 13, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Cordell, OK. Her Life Celebration service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11am at the Reydon Community Building, followed by a time of fellowship and a family dinner at the Reydon American Legion.

Friends are welcome to come visit. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com Kay was born December 6, 1947 in Elk City, OK to Troy Harley Garver and Mary Belle Culver. Kay spent her childhood and school days on the Mathers Ranch at Durham, Oklahoma. She graduated from Reydon and later attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she obtained her Batchelor of Journalism. She met David Lee Danks while working in south Texas. They married in May 1972 and began their life in Park Rapids, MN. They moved back to Reydon in 1973 where they raised their 4 children, Dawn Marie, Douglas Clayburn, Denise Ane and Kathryn Kay. It was here that Kay began her career as a tax professional, obtaining her Enrolled Agent license and working until her full retirement in 2017. She reentered college at Southwestern and obtained her Batchelor of Accounting, as a matter of further helping her clients, whom she dearly loved. Kay believed in helping her community in any way possible. During the 80’s she became an Emergency Medical Technician and Instructor, assisted with the Fire Department and even began training and managing the Roger Mills County storm chasers, in an effort to protect the citizens of the county. She volunteered her time until 2007. She moved to Cordell to be near her two youngest daughters in 2017 and remained there until her passing.

Kay is survived by her 3 daughters, Dawn & her husband Norman of Park Rapids, MN; Denise & her husband Ryan of Cordell, OK; Kathryn & her husband Josh of Strong City, OK; cousin Charles & his wife Debbie; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Troy & Mary and 1 son, Douglas.