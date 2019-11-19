Kathy Adella Kelley was born January 26. 1961. in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, to Kenneth and Vera Holley, the first child in a family that would include two brothers and a sister. Remembered fondly by all her teachers as one of the brightest students they ever encountered, she had a passion for literature, music, and was an avid reader. Even from an early age, she was known for her quick wits, wry sense of humor, unrelenting honesty and steadfast convictions, her charisma, and her generous nature.

At 17 she married her first husband Carl Swart, and they gave birth to two children, Carl (’78) and Kristy (’81). Early achievements included being one of the lead primary programmers for Sonic, Inc., obtaining business training in college in prep for an Associate’s Degree, running a successful dry cleaning service, and volunteering for a number of duties in the church and community. Kat was an Emergency Service Technician in Roger Mills Co.

In 2004, Kat married John Kelley. She worked at Corvel Corporation as a risk management trainer, and then at Coca- Cola Corporation in Accounts Receivable. John and Kat enjoyed the great outdoors and special times with their beloved family.

Following John’s death in 2013, Kat met Randy Lake, spent time becoming closer to him, and the two planned to operate a Corvette Repair Business together. She passed away suddenly but peacefully, due to cardiac arrest, on November 5, 2019.

Kathy is survived by her fiancé Randy Lake of Gastonia, SC, and two children, Carl Swart of Eugene, OR, and Kristy Bratton of Rock Hill, SC, by four grand-children whom she loved with all her heart: Kelsie Crisp, Joelie Crisp, Roman Bratton, & Azayah Kelley, and by her dear god-children Skye & Raine Mosley. She is also survived by her mother Vera Holley of Cheyenne, OK; her sister Vickey Manning & brother-in-law Gary Manning of Reydon, OK; brother Steve Holley & sister-in-law Kimberly Holley of Sayre, OK; sister-in-law Rachel Holley of Burns Flat, OK; and a number of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other beloved family & friends. She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth, her brother Stanley, and her husband John. A Celebration of Kathy’s Memory and Life was held on Saturday, November 16, from noon to 2:30 PM, at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, in the Wren Room. The address was 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association.