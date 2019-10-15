Beloved resident of Cheyenne, OK, Katelyn K. Freeman passed from this life on October 2, 2019 in Amarillo, TX at the age of 17 years and 9 months. Katelyn was born January 3, 2002 in Hobbs, New Mexico to her parents Douglas and Hillary (Cole) Freeman Jr.

Katelyn was a very talented, vibrant and quick-witted individual. Her artistic abilities were shared through her paintings and drawings. She was a graduate of Cheyenne High School, Class of 2018. During her school years, Katelyn was a member of the 4-H club as well as the Bears basketball team. She was recognized on the National Honor Society and a member of the PLC. Katelyn was known to her family and friends as a problem solver. In her life filed with adversity she always rose above. She always had an answer and a solution for all situations and circumstances. When Katelyn entered a room, her smile, beautiful red hair and blue eyes would light it up. Her “well hello” would bring joy to all. Katelyn was truly an inspiration to her entire community.

Although Katelyn is no longer with us, her memory and legacy will be kept alive through the family and friends she leaves behind which include her parents, Douglas and Hillary Freeman of the home, 3 sisters, Katrina K., Kendall K. and Kenzzie K. Freeman of the home, paternal grandfather, Douglas Freeman Sr. of Cheyenne, OK, maternal grandfather, Marlon Cole of Lovington, New Mexico, first love and love of her life, Gavin (Gilbert) Whitten of Reydon, OK as well as a host of other relatives, longtime friends and classmates.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Cheyenne High School Auditorium, 910 E. Buster Ave, Cheyenne, OK with Pastor Alex Costea officiating. Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www. whineryfs.com.