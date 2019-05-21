June Loree Summers was born August 17, 1944 in Leedey, Oklahoma to Hazel Marie (Riley) and Lowell Dwight Malson. She passed away May 14, 2019 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 74 years, 8 months and 27 days.

Loree grew up in the Durham community and attended school at Crawford graduating in 1962. She furthered her education when she went to Amarillo Business College graduating in 1964 with her associates degree. Loree returned to Durham in 1965 where she worked for the Haight International Harvester Company. She later began working at the Roger Mills County Courthouse in the County Clerks office. Loree was married to Melvin Summers on October 5, 1968 in Durham, Oklahoma. They made their home and raised their children in Strong City until 1986 when she began working for the Cheyenne Insurance Agency and later was able to purchase it. They moved to Cheyenne in 1989 where she was very active in the community serving as the Chamber of Commerce President, 4-H volunteer and accompanying her children in all their activities. Loree retired in 2006 and later moved to Newcastle, Oklahoma in 2010.

Loree was a devoted, loving wife that loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to enjoying her family, and friends she loved church, bowling, shopping and watching basketball. She especially loved listening to her children and grandchildren sing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband’s parents, Bill and Opal Summers.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin, of the home; 3 children, Paula Marie Summers- Horn and husband, Greg, Norman, OK, Pamela Sylvester and husband, Kenny, Newcastle, OK and Marty Summers and wife, Stephanie, Oklahoma City, OK; 5 grandchildren, Meghan Horn, Summer Loree Horn, Tanner Sylvester, Hailey Sylvester and Kennedy Sylvester; 2 great grandchildren, Hannah and Lyndsay Horn; 1 sister, Darla O’Hair, Duncan, OK; 1 brother, Leon Malson and wife, Janet, Roll, OK and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will greet friends and visitors Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Rose Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Cheyenne Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com