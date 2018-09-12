Joy Fern Whitson was born September 14, 1948 in Sayre, OK to Theodore and Alice Whitson. She passed from this life on September 5, 2018 at the age of 69 years, 11 months and 22 days. She attended school in Cheyenne. In 1964 at the young age of 15, she married Jesse L Boyett and three children were born to this marriage, Arlinda, Lawanda, and Cameron. Most of her life was spent raising her children and working when she could.

She often worked alongside her husband in the field or whatever was needed. In July of 1986, she went to work at the Roger Mills County Sherriff’s Office as dispatcher and later as the Sherriff’s secretary. She retired from the Roger Mills County SO in 2006 to operate the 283 Café. She loved to cook and visit with everyone at the café and give “her 2 cents worth”. She loved spending time in Colorado with family riding 4-wheelers, keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 36 years Jesse L. Boyett, her brothers Gene Whitson, Lloyd Whitson, Charlie Whitson and sister-in-law Debbie; brothers-in-law Lester Pierce and Henry Andrews. She is survived by her longtime companion Boyd Whipkey; 3 children Arlinda Green and husband Michal, Lawanda Kirk and husband Shane, and Cameron Boyett, all of Cheyenne; 9 grandchildren, Jesse Shelton, Kyle Shelton, Katie Green, Olivia Lucas, Destiny Green, Tyler Bogle and wife Michelle, Ashley Wright and husband Sam, Amanda Bogle, Brett Kirk, and Layn Kirk; 10 great-grandchildren Christopher and Cheyenne Shelton, Blake Shelton, Hunter Green, Savannah and Bradley Bogle, Ricky and Sara Porovstosky, Remington and Kyler Wright; her brothers and sisters Orbie Whitson and wife Wanda of Cheyenne, Joe Whitson of Cheyenne, Mike Whitson and wife Sue, Yukon, OK, Cleo Pierce and Della Mae Andrews of Elk City, OK, Roberta Williamson and husband Don of Fritch, TX; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Whitson, Cheyenne and Betty Whitson, Elk City as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be Monday, September 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the Cheyenne First Baptist Church with Randy Green officiating. Interment will be in the Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Condolences may be made online at www. whineryfs.com