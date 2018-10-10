Johnnie Lee Dilleshaw, 82, went to be with our Lord Saturday, October 6, 2018, in Newark, Texas.

Johnnie was born March 17, 1936, and raised in Reydon, Oklahoma by her parents Susie and Ernest Vandagriff. She was united in marriage to Gene Eldon Dilleshaw on September 6, 1956 in Cordell, Oklahoma. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Johnnie loved her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Gene of Newark; her daughters, Susan Green and husband Wes of Keller, Stacy Pacholick and husband Rick of Bedford; her 3 grandchildren, Mallory O’Brien and husband Adam of Seattle, Washington, Presley Pacholick of Austin and Trevor Green of Keller; her great-grandchild, Quinn O’Brien of Seattle, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Services were held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Boyd Church of Christ with Mark Taylor and Adam O’Brien officiating.

Johnnie’s family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Cardiology Research at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.