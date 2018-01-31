Joel Christopher Taylor

The storm chaser who stole our hearts while facing incredible storms, Joel Christopher Taylor, 38, of Elk City, Oklahoma passed away on January 23, 2018. He was born in Elk City, Oklahoma to Jimmy Clayton and Tracy Gwyn (Brown) Taylor.

While growing up Joel would spend many hours watching the storms roll in and grew to respect the beauty and nature of each one. Joel graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in meteorology. He was an avid fan of the University of Oklahoma sports but especially football. Joel was featured in a series on the Discovery Channel from 2008 to 2012 doing what he loved the most, driving thousands of miles chasing storms. When Joel was not chasing storms, which was his true passion, he enjoyed running, and spending time with his family and friends. Joel loved to come home and spend time on the Taylor Family Ranch. He would spend many hours with his nephew, Sutton, who had expressed that he would someday follow in Uncle Joel’s footsteps as the next “Storm Chaser” in the family. Joel will be remembered and loved the excitement he portrayed while chasing each big storm and keeping Reed out of the heart of the storm.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 29, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. Rev. Danny Ringer will officiate. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin- Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing his memory are his parents, Jimmy and Tracy Taylor of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; brother, Jason Taylor and his wife, Emily of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Jillian Taylor Roberts and her husband, Shiloh of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; niece, Hunter Roberts of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephew, Sutton Roberts of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; paternal grandmother, Earlene Taylor of Elk City, Oklahoma; his best friends and storm chasing partners, Josh Davis, Reed Timmer and Tyler Sellers. He is preceded in death by one sister, Jamie Gwyn Taylor; paternal grandfather, Jim Taylor and maternal grandparents, Bennie and Kitty Brown.

Memorials can be made to the OU Foundation and write Joel Taylor “Storm Chaser” Memorial Fund in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

