Joe Herman Isch was born January 15, 1936 to Herman Leo and Nina Ione (Campbell) Isch. He departed this life June 16, 2019. Joe accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in faith at the Baptist Church in Reydon, Oklahoma. Joe graduated from Reydon High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1955. During his military career, he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas where he met Janice Ruth Keylich. They were married in 1958 and Joe was stationed afterwards in France where he served with the military police. Joe was honorably discharged in 1959. Joe and Janice then moved back to Oklahoma where they took over the Isch Dairy operations.

After selling out of the dairy operation, Joe worked with different aspects of farm/cattle industry until finally settling into the pipeline industry. Joe and Janice visited many different states in this line of work. In 1998 they moved to Indiahoma to be near family. Janice passed from their life together in 1999.

Joe continued working as an inspector for the pipeline industry. While on a job in Douglas, Wyoming, Joe met Ruth Britton and they were married in 2000. Joe worked for a period of time in different states on pipeline jobs, Ruth being able to go with him until Joe retired and they returned to Douglas and made their home.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his first wife, Janice, three brothers, Billy, Ira Lee and Jack. Survivors include daughters Debbie Bright and husband, Jerry, of Arapaho, OK and Nina Jo Roberts and husband, Jeff of Indiahoma, OK, his second wife, Ruth, Grand Junction, CO, her children Kim of Grand Junction, CO, Kristen of Wheatland, WY and Claude of WY; brothers, John Isch of Amarillo, Lonnie Isch and wife, Pat of Sayre and sister, June Tice Allen of Cheyenne, OK; six grandchildren, Melissa Bright, Deidra Bright, Jake Roberts, Michael Cochran, Billy Roberts and Chris Roberts and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial for the life of Joe Isch will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Reydon, Oklahoma.