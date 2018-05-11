Jimmy Todd McCoy

Almost 28 years ago, your father and I stood in the NICU holding your tiny hand and praying to get to watch you grow up. You survived several heart surgeries and were given a new lease on life with the gift of a heart when you were 9 years old. We are so proud of the caring and loving man that gift allowed you to become. You had beaten the odds at every turn and fought valiantly your whole life to live and breathe and thrive and now you’re finally at peace.

Jimmy Todd McCoy, Jr. was born on June 2, 1990 in Abilene, Texas to Todd and Kathy McCoy. He was raised in Abilene where he graduated from Abilene High and received his Bachelors’ and Masters’ degrees from Hardin Simmons University. He was the older brother of Dylan and Trevor, the grandson of Lindy and Connie Sasser, Barbara McCoy and the late Jimmy McCoy all of Reydon, OK. He was the nephew to many loving aunts and uncles, and a friend to all he came into contact with.

Every day of Jimmy’s life, along with his family, has focused around medication, Dr.’s appointments, and medical procedures. Yet, he LIVED a strong life…filled with friends, laughter, intellectual debate, and a solid authentic faith in Christ. He NEVER gave up on life, and he finished strong…fighting for more time waiting on a new heart. But in the blink of an eye, he is absent, but not gone from our lives. His toil is done; the strains of this life no longer have a hold on you. Thank you for changing our world, Jimbo.

A Celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday May 5, 2018 in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Abilene, 1333 North 3rd St. Arrangements are under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Donations may be made in honor of Jimmy to the summer camp he went to at https://www.campjohnmarc.org/in-memory-of-jimmy-mccoy/.