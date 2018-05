Jimmy Todd McCoy

Jimmy Todd McCoy, Jr. 27 of Abilene, passed away in a San Antonio hospital on Thursday April 26, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday May 5, 2018 in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Abilene, 1333 North 3rd St. Arrangements are under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.