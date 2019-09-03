Jerry Don Harrelson was born December 25th, 1956 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Wanda Mae and Joseph Dave Harrelson. He passed away September 1st, 2019 in Jones, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

Jerry moved with his parents to Cheyenne in 1966 where he attended school. After graduation, Jerry moved to the Oklahoma City area and from there he moved to Jones, Oklahoma where he made his home. Jerry worked as a service advisor for car dealerships for several years, ending his career working in the tire center at Walmart. Jerry loved his family dearly. Although he never had children of his own, he treasured his nieces and nephews. Jerry had a great love for horses. He rode his horse Rusty in parades.

He is preceded in death by his stepdad Orbie Whitson, one sister, Sue McLaughlin and four brothers; Jesse, James, Joe and Mike, one nephew Troy Dale Bonser. He is survived by his mom Wanda Whitson of Cheyenne, Oklahoma, seven sisters;

Jo Frizzell of El Reno, OK, Gail Farris and husband Zollie of Elk City, OK, Diane Bradley and husband Ronnie of Cheyenne, OK, Martha Haven of Reydon, OK, Mary Daugherty and husband Chris of Luther, OK, Darla Harrelson of Norman, OK, Cindy Bradshaw and husband Kenny of St. John, Kansas. He is survived by one brother; Orbie Dale Whitson of Cheynne, Oklahoma, and a host of nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends, also special friends to Jerry – Don and Tiana.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper, located at 6600 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73116.