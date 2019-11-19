Jeri Jo (Albright) Nichols was born June 3rd, 1960 in Liberal, Kansas to Byron and Yvonne (Hampton) Albright. She grew up in Tyrone, Oklahoma and graduated from Tyrone High School in 1978. She attended Frank Phillips University for a short time before marrying Billy Dean Nichols on August 12, 1980. Together they were blessed with three children, Nicholas Dean, born November 15,1982; Tenille Janee’ Nichols, born March 1, 1986; and Toni Jo Nichols, born November 29, 1989.

Jeri was a homemaker and took pride in raising her kids to know the love of the Lord. She also enjoyed working with students as a teacher’s aide at Forgan Public Schools. Jeri also was a MAJOR asset to the many family businesses. She helped remodel rent houses, raise English bulldogs, raise quail, as well as cook homemade meals for hunters that came hunting. Hunters often commented on the good food and even better hospitality that she provided them. Several even kept in contact for support as she battled through her journey with cancer. She was very well liked and respected. Jeri Jo was also a coach’s wife; she could be seen sitting in the end zone and stands at every game. She was loved and well respected by every team in the many places they lived.

Jeri enjoyed singing, reading her Bible, cooking and baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her singing voice was a gift from God, and she enjoyed using it to His glory. Many agree, her laugh was infectious, and it will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She has touched the lives of many because of her love for Christ. She had an incredible amount of faith in her Savior that never once wavered throughout her battle with cancer, which started in 2012 and again in 2017. She was known to many as a Prayer Warrior. Jeri was the type to pray for others first, regardless of her own sickness or trials. The love she had for Christ shone brightly through her and was an inspiration to many. It influenced many lives. Jeri was the rock that held her family together. Her husband, children and grandchildren adored her, and knew that she loved them abundantly. She always reminded them who they were in Christ and where their true identity was found.

Jeri Jo entered into eternity and met the face of her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Byron Albright. She is survived by her husband, Billy Dean of the home; son Nick and Mindy Nichols and grandchildren Alexis Kennedy, Taden Dean, and Breckan Don of Forgan, OK; daughter Tenille Nichols and Josh Castillo and children Natalie Jo, Jocelyn Janee’, Finleigh Faith of Liberal, KS; daughter Toni Jo Nichols and son Kwenton Cole of Liberal, KS; mother, Yvonne Albright of Cheyenne; sisters Jacki Grant and husband Rick of Duncan, OK; Traci Thrash and husband Brad of Cheyenne, OK; brother, Kirk Albright of Cheyenne, OK; many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends who will greatly miss her. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the family through the First Baptist Church P.O. Box 9 Forgan, OK 73938

A celebration of life will be held at the Forgan School Auditorium Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00pm.