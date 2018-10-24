Jeanette Leigh (Conyers) Delano was the second child born to John Boyd and Leona Mae Conyers. She arrived June 18, 1952 in Emporia, Kansas where the family lived for a short time before moving to Haysville, Kansas. She passed from this life on October 16, 2018.

Most of Jeanette’s elementary school years were spent in Haysville before moving to Spencer, Oklahoma. She finished her elementary and high school education in Spencer, graduating with the class of 1970. She attended Rose State College for a short time before beginning her career mostly as a secretary. However, she also worked as an operating room technician, a petroleum land man, and an administrative assistant for the Oklahoma House of Representatives and for Shaw Funeral Home.

On June 4, 1993, Jeanette was united in marriage to Rodney A. Delano. They made their home in Edmond, Oklahoma where Jeanette become the loving stepmother to Holly and Ryan Delano. In 1997, Jeanette and Rod moved to their farm in western Dewey County. They soon joined the Leedey United Methodist Church and after 14 wonderful years of membership, in 2013 they transferred to the Mutual Christian Church where they remained until the diagnosis of Jeanette’s illness. Many lifelong and eternal friendships were made in both congregations. In July they joined the First Baptist Church of Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Jeanette spent her entire life enjoying the great outdoors; whether she was in her garden pulling weeds, or on a hiking trail, or mowing the grass. However, her favorite outdoor activity was going to the lake and boating with her family. Jeanette also became a very accomplished Quilter over the past 30 years. Jeanette was proceeded in death by both parents. She is survived by her husband Rod Delano of Choctaw, Oklahoma; brother Rick Conyers and his wife Kathy; sister Debbie Dodson and husband Bob, all of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; mother-in-law (and quilting buddy) Emagene Delano; brother- in-law Joel Delano and wife Caralee, all of Choctaw, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Linda Delano of Claremore, Oklahoma and Jana Lemery and husband Dave of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two step children Holly and Ryan Delano; one step grandchild Noel Delano; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She is loved by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial donation to the Mutual Christian Church in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859. Services were held Monday October 22, 2018 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church, Choctaw, Oklahoma with burial at Sunnylane Cemetery, Del City, Oklahoma.