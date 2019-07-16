James (Jimmy) Harland Calvert was born March 30, 1937 to Eldridge Wallace Calvert and Enid Marie (Sare) Calvert at French Camp, CA and passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 82 at the Clinton Therapy and Living Center in Clinton, OK.

Jim grew up in Cheyenne, OK where he attended first grade. He attended the second grade in California during WWII where he, with his mother and siblings, Janet, Jerry, and Bob, lived with his maternal grandparents near Gault, CA while his dad was in the Navy.

When the war ended, the family was returned to Cheyenne where he attended 3rd-12th grades and graduated in 1955. He went to wheat harvest for several summers with his cousins, Derward (Tobe) and Oweita Calvert, which helped boost his college fund. He attended Phillips University in Enid, OK for one year and then transferred to SWOSU in Weatherford, OK. He earned both his BS and MS degree there.

He began his teaching career in Fritch, TX where he taught for seven years. He later moved to Hugoton, KS and taught school there for 34 years and retired there. During his teaching career, he taught elementary Education and coached basketball. He returned home to Cheyenne to care for his ailing father in 2001. Jim was an active sports fan. He began his interest in sports early by riding horses, playing baseball, basketball and other sports such as hunting, fishing, water skiing and dancing. His main love seemed to be basketball and he could be found attending most games whether it was 1st grade or high school. He attended 16 years of state finals in Oklahoma City and was able to go to 54 games after he couldn’t walk, including the 2019 state finals. A wheelchair van made this possible. He was a true supporter of athletics. He also loved to play his music CDs at various Care Centers in western OK. Old time country and gospel music were his favorites and he played his music to entertain the care center patients in Elk City, Sayre and Clinton for 17 years. He knew each of the patient’s names and their favorite song, and always managed to make them feel special.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents, an infant brother, (Eldridge Wallace Calvert Jr.), both sets of grandparents, all his aunts and uncles and several cousins.

He is survived by one sister, Janet Lovett (Frank) of Alvord, TX, two brothers, Jerald (Jerry) Calvert (Tomasina), Robert (Bob) Calvert (Anne) all of Clinton, OK, host of nieces and nephews, special friends from the schools and care centers. He had some very special dance friends who called him “Cha Cha”. He also leaves behind 41 years of students and faculty. He did so love to teach! He was faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended his church regularly. He will be dancing on the streets of Heaven while being taught by The Master.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Cheyenne United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and the family will greet guests from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rose Chapel Funeral Home, Cheyenne. Burial will be at the Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com.