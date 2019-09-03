James Clarence “Jim” Beaty was born to Frank and Marie (Powell) Beaty on April 10, 1932 at the family farm near Durham, Oklahoma. He passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home northwest of Sayre at the age of 87 years, 4 months and 21 days.

Jim grew up in Roger Mills county and graduated from high school at Crawford, Oklahoma. After graduation he began working for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service retiring in 1986 after 36 years of service. He married the loved of his life Betty Jo (Barrett) Blanscet in June of 1963.

He was an avid quail hunter and outdoorsman and a rancher that had unprecedented love and respect of his land and livestock. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 40 years, Betty; 2 brothers, Bill and Hayworth and 1 sister, Charlene.

He is survived by his son, James Blanscet and companion, Judy Branch, Reydon, OK; daughter, Carolyn (Blanscet) Potter and husband, Bill, Shamrock, TX; grandson, Frank Blanscet and wife, Anne, Amarillo, TX; granddaughter, Crystal (Mueller) Brown, Oklahoma City, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Cheyenne Cemetery Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com.