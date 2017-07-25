Jacqueline Renea’ Welty

Jacqueline Renea’ Welty, age 74, of Leedey, Oklahoma was born on March 24, 1943 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Jack Reuben and Phyllis Wynona (Coleman) Craig. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2017 at her residence in Leedey, Oklahoma.

On May 26, 1961, Jacqueline married her one true love, Rex D. Welty at her parents’ home in Trail Flats near Leedey, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2010.

She enjoyed sewing, yard work, the Oklahoma City Thunder, college football and basketball and the NFL. Cooking was a passion of hers and she is known by many for her delicious meals. Jacqueline loved her husband very much and kept him fed and in-line. Her kids and grandkids were her number one priority. She would always take her grandkids to see the PBR yearly in Oklahoma City. Jacqueline was a local Girl Scout leader.

Jacqueline was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church in Leedey, Oklahoma where she enjoyed serving in the nursery.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Harvest Fellowship Church, Leedey, Oklahoma. Pastor Mark Haney will officiate. Friends may call and flowers will be received at Shaw Funeral Home, 323 Phillips Street, Leedey, Oklahoma 73654. Interment will be at Red Star Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing her memory are her four children, Monty Welty and his wife, Amanda, Dusty Welty and his wife, Betty all of Leedey, Oklahoma, Kim Miller and her husband, Mickey, and Becky Dugger and her husband, Dennis all of Hammon, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, Megan Miller and her fiancé, Kyle Thacker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jason Welty and his wife, Katie of Leedey, Oklahoma, Dillon Dugger and his wife, TaKeyah, Kyndal Dugger all of Hammon, Oklahoma, Tyler Welty, Wyatt Welty both of Leedey, Oklahoma, Jenny Buster and Chris Buster both of Carnegie, Oklahoma; four great-grandchildren, Jax Welty, Nevaeh Welty, Tate Buster and Vade Buster both of Carnegie, Oklahoma; brother, Ronnie Craig and his wife, Barbara of Yukon, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews as well as many loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Rex Welty, and her parents, Jack and Phyllis Craig.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Harvest Fellowship Church, Leedey Educational Foundation or the Leedey Fire and Ambulance in care of Martin- Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648. Thoughts and memories can be shared with the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.