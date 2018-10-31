Jacob Daniel “Jake” Benefield, 28, of Sweetwater, Oklahoma died Monday, October 22, 2018 in Wheeler.

Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 27, 2018 in First Baptist Church in Wheeler with Rev. Larry Mitchell, officiating. Burial will follow at Wheeler Cemetery. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.

Jake was born November 11, 1989 in Denison, TX to Wayne and Jauna Tharp Benefield. He had been a lifetime resident of Wheeler and graduated from Wheeler High School in 2008. He loved fishing, roping, and working. He married Kellie Jo Moler on September 26, 2015. He loved his family and his girls.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Gilletta Tharp; his grandfather, Doug Benefield; and his great grandparents, Joe and Leora Sullenberger.

He is survived by his wife, Kellie Benefield of Sweetwater, Oklahoma; his parents, Wayne and Jauna Benefield of Wheeler; two daughters, Paeten Louis and Rylie Benefield of Sweetwater, Oklahoma; a brother, Nathan Benefield of Weatherford, Oklahoma; his grandparents, Melvin and Susan Coate of Wheeler and Dana Stoll of Elk City, Oklahoma; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family suggest memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church in Wheeler.