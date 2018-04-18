Jackie Lee Osben

Jackie Lee “Jack” Osben was born November 03, 1956 in Clovis, New Mexico to Reed and Flo (Saunders) Osben. He passed away April 12, 2018 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 61 years, 5 months and 9 days.

Jack was married in 1977 and started a family soon after. Early in his life, Jack drove a tractor trailer as well as working as a ranch hand around the Clovis, New Mexico area where he developed his hard working style and love for animals and the ranching life. In spite of the long hours that sometimes came with his work, Jack spent a great deal of time enjoying camping and fishing with his family.

In 1988, Jack and his family relocated to Butler, Oklahoma where he continued to work in farming and ranching. Some of Jack’s favorite years were spent working for the Beutler Brothers Rodeo Company of Elk City. His job with Beutler Bros. allowed him to spend time riding horses and enjoying the outdoors.

In the last few years, Jack had relocated to the Cheyenne community where he worked for the State of Oklahoma Highway Department and was most recently employed with Roger Mills County. When he wasn’t working, Jack enjoyed fishing and spending time with Catherine Allen and her family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Osben. He is survived by his children, Jack D. Osben of Indianapolis, IN, Christi Wiley and husband, Ken, of Commerce, TX, Jessica Putman and husband, Gene, of Elk City, OK; the love of his life, Catherine Allen of Cheyenne, OK and her children, Aaron Hammer, Albert Allen, Kellie Allen of Cheyenne, OK and Nicole Allen of Canute, OK; 13 grandchildren; a brother, Billy Reed Osben of Lubbock, TX and a host of other relatives Memorial donations can be made the Jack Osben Memorial Fund c/o Security State Bank of Cheyenne, Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 1:00 PM at the Cheyenne School Auditorium with Randy Broadwater officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com