Jackie Kay Martin

Ja ckie Kay Martin was born January 16, 1953 in Ft. Polk, Louisiana to Thelma and Jim Scrivner. She passed away December 29, 2017 at Amarillo, Texas at the age of 64 years, 11 months and 13 days. Jackie, being the daughter of a service man, moved extensively as a young girl living in Biloxi, Mississippi and Amarillo, Texas. After her father’s death they moved back to Crawford, Oklahoma. Her mother married Guy Pride Baker and she gained a brother, Guy Clark. Later to this union a daughter was born, Peggy Darlene. Jackie attended schools in Crawford and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1971. Jackie was married in August of 1970 to Gary Martin and to this union 4 children were born: Scott, Kevin, Jennifer and Kari. After graduation in 1971 Jackie remained in Cheyenne where she began working with “Granny” Scroggins learning her trade of being a florist. She continued her trade for 30 years and enjoyed celebrating with area families through the good times of weddings, proms and special occasions. Jackie was also honored to help those who had lost loved one through her floral arrangements and often grieved along with the family. Throughout the last few years she worked for Wanda Trammell at the Cheyenne Motel. Jackie enjoyed going to the lake and camping, puzzles, playing Wa-hoo, quilting and spending time with her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal father, James Logan Scrivner, Jr.; father, Guy Pride Baker; son, Kevin Lynn Martin; daughter, Jennifer Kay Martin; 1 sister, Peggy Darlene Burks and 1 nephew, J.D. Wright.

She is survived by her 2 children, Scott Martin and wife, Kristy, Cheyenne, OK, Kari Ford and husband, Donnie, Jr., Cheyenne, OK; 4 grandchildren, Jakob Ford, Jarrett Ford, Annisa Martin and Brodie Vance; her mother, Thelma Baker, Crawford, OK; 2 sisters, Wilma Moler and husband, Dick, Cheyenne, OK and Patty Wright and husband, David, Reydon, OK; 1 brother, Guy Clark Baker, Leedey, OK; 4 nephews, Cory Moler, Brent Baker, Brice Baker and Blake Baker; 5 nieces, Brandi Moler, Lauren Wright, Heather Shaw, Elisabeth Burks and Aubrey Clark; 2 aunts and 1 uncle, Claude and Georgie Sadler and Zelma Widener and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne United Methodist Church officiated by Minister Dickey Haney and Pastor Alex Costea. Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com