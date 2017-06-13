Homer Wassana

Funeral Services for Homer Wassana, 38, Weatherford man, will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in the First Christian Church in Clinton, officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana, Rev. Gerald Watson and Rev. Rudolph Tartsah, Jr. Burial will conclude in the Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Homer Delos Wassana was born July 27, 1978, the son of Truman Wassana, Sr. and Rose (Yellow Eagle) Wassana in Weatherford, Oklahoma and passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 following a vehicle accident on east bound Interstate 40 near Weatherford, OK.

Homer was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1997. He continued his education at Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kansas. He returned to Western, Oklahoma and settled back in Weatherford. He was employed with the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, the Diamond Back Correctional Center, Lucky Star Casino and Multi-County Youth Services.

His life companion was Julia Tartsah and they had made Weatherford their home and they had three children, Mercy, Titus and Levi. He was a member of the Native American Church; He was a proud member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes; Red Stone Drum Group; Native Voices in Recovery, and he enjoyed traveling and going to pow-wows, Singing and; he enjoyed his family time and cooking and he was an avid Oklahoma University Fan and loved watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Terry Wassana and Anthony “Wink” Dekini.

He is survived by his companion, Julia Tartsah, daughter, Mercy Wassana, two sons, Titus Wassana and Levi Hulett, all of Weatherford; two sisters, Elizabeth Ball, Omaha, NE Lena Meat, Weatherford, OK and; eight brothers, Reggie Wassana, Weatherford, Andy Wassana, Albuquerque, NM; Craig Wassana, T.C.

Wassana, Jr., all of Weatherford and Timmy Wassana, Clinton, Leonard Stanley Natesway, Mustang, Jesse Martinez, Shawnee and Thomas Martinez, California.

He is also survived by a special “Dad” Jim “Ducky” Anquoe, El Reno, OK; Aunt Beulah Penn, Clinton and Uncle John Leonard Yellow Eagle, Jr., Weatherford and many Native American brothers, sisters and family and friends.

