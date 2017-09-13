Hazel Carolyn Sadler

Hazel Carolyn Sadler, age 85 of Amarillo, went to be with her Heavenly Father, September 6th, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, September 8th at Schooler Funeral Home from 6:00 until 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 9th at ¬¬¬¬¬2:00 PM at The Church at Quail Creek in Amarillo, TX. The Rev. Dale Moreland will officiate. Burial will be at 5:30 PM on Saturday at Silent Home Cemetery in Roll, OK, officiated by Josh Light. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.

Carolyn Sadler was born on November 15, 1931, in Sweetwater, OK the first of two daughters of James and Hazel Webb. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1949. She married Gene Sadler in Hammon, OK on December 24, 1950.

In 1951 Gene was deployed to the Korean War. Carolyn moved to Stratford, TX with her parents and attended the Holmes Business School in Amarillo, TX. She was employed by Phillips Chemical Company at Cactus. She and her husband made their home in Stratford from 1953 to 1983 where she was employed by Southern Union Gas for 17 years. They then moved to Gruver, TX in 1983 where they resided until 1990.

In 1991 they moved to Amarillo, TX. They were members of the Church at Quail Creek where they enjoyed volunteering for many years. She also enjoyed activities of the Texas Extension Education Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years and her son, Benny Sadler.

Carolyn was a wonderful wife and a loving mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Carolyn is survived by a son, Caroll Sadler and wife Lety of Stratford, TX; a daughter, Linda and husband Danny of Albany, TX; a sister, Kaye Harris and husband Neil of Canyon, TX; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to Olivia’s Angels at BSA Hospice, the Department of Veterans Affairs – Amarillo VA, or a charity of your choice.