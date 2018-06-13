Harold Eugene Gwartney

He married Carolyn Martin on December 28, 1959 in Sayre, Oklahoma. Harold was a rural submail carrier for over twenty years, he spent fifteen years in the oilfield as well as owning and operating his own dairy for fifteen years.

Harold was a member of the Rogers Mills County Fair Board for over twenty-six years. He enjoyed auctioneering at the annual meeting of the Youth Simmental Association to raise money. Whenever Harold wasn’t working, he chose to spend his time visiting with friends and family, playing with his grandchildren, watching basketball and going to the casino.

His passion was raising Simmental cattle, auctioneering and watching his kids and grandkids show their cattle.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 8, 2018 at Martin-Dugger Funeral Home Chapel in Elk City, Oklahoma. Dolan Ivey will officiate. Interment will be at the Strong City Cemetery in Strong City, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Gwartney of the home; two sons; Eugene Gwartney of Strong City, Oklahoma; Kelley Gwartney and his wife Karla of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; one daughter, Cheryl Johnson and her husband Jay of Nowata, Oklahoma; one daughter-in-law Sandol Johnson of Goodwill, Oklahoma; two brothers, Jimmy Gwartney and his wife Marilyn of Earlsboro, Oklahoma; Bob Gwartney and his wife Janet of Hammon, Oklahoma. Two sisters; Lois Powers of Del City, Oklahoma, Joyce Ruch and her husband Greg of Edmond, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kelley “Ted” and Emma Murl Gwartney, One son Darrel Lee Gwartney, brother-in-law Cecil Powers. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

