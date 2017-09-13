Grace Katelyn Roark

Grace Katelyn Roark entered this world September 10, 2000 in Bakersfield CA. Grace was called home September 2, 2017, just 8 days shy of her 17th birthday. God chose for her parents to be Travis and Betsy Roark of Cheyenne, OK. She was welcomed into the world by her Brother Bear, Parker and many extended family members.

Grace spent her first few years of life living in Cheyenne with her family. Days were spent playing with cousins and extended family. If ever there were a child with the brightest smile and the cutest little dimple, it was Grace. The family of four became five when little sister Alyson was born. Grace loved her little sister. She was the best little mama ever. The family moved to the farm where the siblings would explore and find treasures together. Often they would leave the house with Parker pulling his sisters in the wagon only to return with the wagon so full of treasures that two were pulling and one was pushing it back up the hill. Grace was a collector of all things. This is one of the many reasons she and her Grandmother Josephine were inseparable. They could spend hours doing nothing and have the best time. In 2010 Grace’s family moved to Yukon. She was nervous but excited for the new adventure. Grace started Surrey Hills elementary in 4th grade. She then attended Independence Elementary, Yukon Middle School and was a Jr at Yukon High School at the time of her death. Through the years Grace had been active in 4-H, Go kart racing, basketball, church youth group, FFA, Special Olympics Partner’s Club and was excited to be involved in DECA this year. Her love for music was ever present. She played the ukulele, guitar, electric guitar and bass guitar, she had the special gift of writing music. Grace felt her calling was to put others first. Her servant heart has been evident her entire life, but has become even more known after her death. Stories have poured in about the ways she has helped so many people over the years. She felt this was what she was supposed to do, not something that was special or out of the ordinary. She never sought recognition and as her sister said “Grace always gave the glory to God”. Travis and Betsy always told Grace the meaning of her name meant “God’s gift” and she truly was just that, a gift from God. Grace was a voice for the voiceless and always displayed the family motto “always be the hands and feet of God”. Grace is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Calvin and Nancy Hillman, her paternal great grandparents Lee and Josephine Roark and Juhree Calvert and her cousin Austin Stone. She is survived by her parents Travis and Betsy Hillman Roark of Yukon, OK, her brother Parker and sister Alyson of the home, her paternal grandparents Dwayne and Juhretta Roark of Cheyenne, her paternal great grandpa Randall Calvert of Durham, OK, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Services will be held Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Cheyenne School Auditorium officiated by Greg Keith and Larry Parvin. Burial will be at Silent Home Cemtery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com