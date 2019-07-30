Gertrude “Marie” (Livingston) Little was born June 19, 1932 in Oklahoma City, OK to Ruth Agnes (Nelson) Luttrell and raised by “Granny” Emily Whitmire Boyd Nelson. She passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in her home at the age of 87 years, 1 month.

Marie was 16 years old when she and Murl Elliott Little were married. He was 20 years old at the time; both having their parents’ consent to marry on September 30, 1948. From this union 3 boys were born, Steven Elliott, Terry Lynn and Wayne Michael Little.

She and Murl traveled working on ranches, raising cattle, mending fences and breaking horses. She and her family worked a dairy farm for over 18 years from 1964 – 1982. Marie was a rural mail carrier for Roger Mills County and received a service award in recognition of 31 years of faithful employment with the United States Postal Service. Marie in her spare time enjoyed riding horses, wagon train rides with Western Oklahoma Wagon Train Group, and playing dominoes with the family. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and was an excellent cook. Marie was a longtime and faithful member of Cheyenne First Baptist Church.

Surviving Marie in death include her husband Murl of 70 years, Terry and wife Linda Little of Cheyenne, OK, Wayne and wife Shelly Little of Cheyenne, OK; grandchildren: Justin and Amber Little both of Cheyenne, OK, Dennis Little of Elk City, OK, Melda Wright of Elk City, OK, Jamie Farrell of Elk City, OK, Joey Hoffman of Elk City, OK, as well as a host of other relatives, longtime neighbors and good friends.

Preceding Marie in death include her parents and 1 son: Steven Little.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Cheyenne First Baptist Church with Pastor Dolin Ivy officiating.

Online guestbook and condolences are available at www. whineryfs.com

Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel, Cheyenne.