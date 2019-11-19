Gary Lynn Martin was born March 17, 1951 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Ruby Margaret (Broadbent) and Lloyd Lee Martin. He passed away November 14, 2019 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 68 years, 7 months and 28 days.

Gary grew up in Cheyenne, Oklahoma where he attended school and graduated from Cheyenne High School. After graduation he furthered his education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Gary was employed by the Forrest Service, Dobson Telephone Company, and did masonry and oil field work prior to building Martin’s Trading Post in 1976. He owned and operated the store while also working parttime jobs that included building and operating a car wash, building metal buildings and owned and ran a Borden’s milk route. Gary was married to LouAnn (Stewart) Martin on April 4, 1998 and they have made their home in the Cheyenne community. Together they enjoyed building up a cattle herd. Gary learned the sport of trap shooting and enjoyed trapshooting with his wife. Gary and LouAnn also enjoyed learning the sport of cowboy action shooting. Gary enlisted his wife’s input on his race cars with her drawing the graphics for his cars.

Gary had a love for learning, even as a child that followed him throughout his life. He started putting together intricate models at a young age. That love bloomed into car restoration and racing cars. He loved animals and started showing pigs in FFA and trained and rode horses. His love of knowledge showed with his extensive insight that included mechanics with make/model of cars, cattle, guns and American history. Gary was constantly reading and learning the Bible that included listening to several teachers and preachers on TV, radio and mail correspondence. He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Lee Martin; paternal grandparents, Don & Irene Martin; maternal grandparents, Russell & Florence Broadbent; half-brother, Lee Wayne Martin; brother, Phillip Martin; son, Kevin Lynn Martin and daughter, Jennifer Kay Martin.

He is survived by wife, LouAnn (Stewart), of the home; mother, Ruby Martin, Cheyenne, OK; 2 children, Scott Martin and wife, Kristy, Cheyenne, OK and Kari Ford and husband, Donnie, Jr., Cheyenne, OK; 2 grandsons, Jakob and Jarrett Ford; 1 granddaughter, Annisa Martin; sister, Mary (Martin) Hawthorne; niece, Aubrey Clark and her family; step-son, Dallas Logan and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 2:00 PM at Cheyenne United Methodist Church officiated by Andy Taylor. Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service and condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com