Frank Leon Barnes was called to Heaven on Monday, October 29, 2018 in Duncan, Oklahoma surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born to Lucy C. and Charles B. Barnes September 1, 1923 in a farmhouse on Hay Creek, southwest of Leedey, Oklahoma. Frank had 4 brothers and one sister. At the age of 17, Frank accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior after listening to a religious radio broadcast for several months.

Frank joined the Army Air Corps 2 years after graduation from high school and served his country until 1945. In 1943, while stationed at Keesler Field, Biloxi, MS, Frank was baptized in the Gulf of Mexico and joined a Baptist church in Biloxi, MS.

During his service in the Army Air Corps, Frank served as nose gunner of a B-24 flight crew. The crew was stationed with the 15th Air Corps in Italy and Frank completed his 51st bombing mission on November 6, 1944. On September 30, 1945, Frank received his discharge. Frank attended Oklahoma A&M College from January, 1946 through May, 1949. During that same time period he began his lifelong work pastoring in Baptist churches with the first pastorate at Mehan Mission in Mehan, Oklahoma. In September, 1949, Frank enrolled in Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. While attending Southwestern, he began serving as the first Southern Baptist missionary to the Cheyenne Indians in Hammon, Oklahoma from September 1950 through January 1955. Frank married Betty Jo Howard of Duncan, Oklahoma on October 14, 1951. After serving as Indian missionaries and both graduating from Southwestern Seminary, Frank and Betty moved to Kellogg, Idaho in June, 1955 where Frank served as Pastor of First Baptist Church in Kellogg until September, 1961. In September, 1961 Frank accepted the pastorate of Pines Baptist Church in Opportunity, Washington, and they served in Pines Baptist Church for 26 years until January, 1988. At that time, Frank accepted a position as Director of Missions for Coulee Baptist Association and served in that capacity until June, 1990 when they returned to Duncan, Oklahoma.

Even after his return to Duncan, Oklahoma. Frank continued to serve the Lord through presenting his Tabernacle Study and as interim pastor in many churches in Oklahoma and Texas and providing several tracts and books he authored on serving Jesus Christ.

Frank is survived by Betty Jo Barnes of Duncan, Oklahoma; James and Janie Barnes of Brownwood, Texas; Judy and Rick Gregory of Hernando, Mississippi; Jean and Don Kelso of Big Spring, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucy Barnes; siblings Albert and Lil Barnes, Clarence and Dorvis Barnes, Edgar and Corinne Barnes, Lucy and Junior Newton, Walter and Pauline Barnes, and grandson, Brett Avants.

