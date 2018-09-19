Erma Elizabeth Dick was born October 5, 1915, on a farm 6 ½ miles NW of Hammon, OK. She passed away in Scottsdale, AZ on September 4, 2018, one month shy of her 103rd birthday. Erma was the only child of Jessie Blanche Boal and Thomas William Dick. As a child, Erma rode a horse 3 miles to a oneroom schoolhouse at Spring Creek, NW of Hammon, where many of her cousins went to school; namely Nana Boal. Erma continued her education at Hammon High School, graduating in 1934. Before her passing, she was Hammon Public School’s oldest living graduate. After the tragic death of her father while replacing a bridge washed out by the Historic Hammon Flood of ’34, two weeks before her graduation, Erma’s dreams of attending OSU were shattered. She and her mother remained on the farm and continued the difficult task of farming using a team of mules.

Erma decided to develop skills as a secretary by taking a correspondence course offered from Hill’s Business College. After studying and practicing shorthand on her own between chores on the farm, she eventually moved to Oklahoma City to complete the course of study. In 1936, Blanche sold the farm and purchased a duplex in Oklahoma City where she and Erma lived. Erma’s first job was as a secretary for the Tennessee Valley Authority in the City, and then for Underwriter’s Research Laboratories, where she was valued for her exceptional shorthand and organizational skills. Erma met her future husband, Theodore August Brehme, at a square dance class in Oklahoma City, and they married on December 1, 1940 in Perry, OK, at the 7th Day Adventist Church. On September 11, 1942, their daughter Anita Bea was born. Erma remained at home while her husband served in the US Navy during WWII. Their son Fred Douglas was born on February 1, 1950.

Erma enjoyed working, raising a family, and was always taking art lessons or college courses endeavoring to learn new things. She eventually became executive secretary to the President of Wilson Certified Foods for many years.

After retirement, she and Ted enjoyed traveling to every state in the Union, plus Canada, Mexico and Nova Scotia, and attended numerous Airstream Rallies for more than 20 years. In 1996, they quit traveling, sold their home in Oklahoma City, and moved to Las Vegas to be near their children. They made many friends and continued their active lifestyle in the retirement community in Las Vegas.

In 2004, Ted passed away, and Erma remained in Las Vegas until moving to Scottsdale, AZ in 2013 to the Brookdale Senior Living Center to be near her daughter.

Erma was very proud of her Oklahoma roots and that both sets of her grandparents were Oklahoma Homesteaders.

Erma was interested in all aspects of art. She painted in several medians, but was an accomplished pastel artist, having her own art showings and selling her paintings. She also kept her mind active by knitting, tatting, crossword and Sudoku puzzles.

Erma is survived by her children, Anita & Ted Marzorati of Goodyear, AZ; Fred Douglas Brehme, Monrovia, CA; cousins Karl & Darla Lovelace of Hammon, OK; Sondra Gordon, Bolivar, MO; and other relatives in this area.